WT Asset Management Ltd Buys Li Auto Inc, NIO Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Li Auto Inc, NIO Inc, Microsoft Corp, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, RLX Technology Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, NetEase Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, WT Asset Management Ltd owns 8 stocks with a total value of $470 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Li Auto Inc (LI) - 5,651,814 shares, 38.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.92% NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,443,611 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 205,982 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,003 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. New Position KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 1,271,500 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.41%

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.46%. The holding were 2,443,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.8%. The holding were 151,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 4,399,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 582,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 105.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.84%. The holding were 5,651,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.41%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 1,271,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03.