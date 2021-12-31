WT Asset Management Ltd Buys Li Auto Inc, NIO Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: NIO, MSFT, RLX, BEKE,
- Added Positions: LI, KWEB,
- Reduced Positions: JD, NVDA,
- Sold Out: TSLA, TSM, QQQ, NTES, PDD, BZ, SE, ALB, TQQQ, HTHT, TAL, ZLAB,
These are the top 5 holdings of WT Asset Management Ltd
- Li Auto Inc (LI) - 5,651,814 shares, 38.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.92%
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,443,611 shares, 16.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 205,982 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,003 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 1,271,500 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 365.41%
WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.46%. The holding were 2,443,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $288.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.8%. The holding were 151,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)
WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RLX Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $6, with an estimated average price of $4.62. The stock is now traded at around $3.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 4,399,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
WT Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 582,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Li Auto Inc (LI)
WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Li Auto Inc by 105.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $30.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.84%. The holding were 5,651,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
WT Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.41%. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.74%. The holding were 1,271,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.Sold Out: Kanzhun Ltd (BZ)
WT Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $40.62, with an estimated average price of $35.03.
