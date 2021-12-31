Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Ardelyx Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: ARDX,

ARDX, Added Positions: SPEM, BIV, SPDW, SPSM, SPMD, VEA, BNDX, MUB, VOO, VB, VWO, BSV, SUB, VO, C, DIS,

SPEM, BIV, SPDW, SPSM, SPMD, VEA, BNDX, MUB, VOO, VB, VWO, BSV, SUB, VO, C, DIS, Reduced Positions: EFG, SPYG, VBK, MDYG, SLYG, VGSH, T, VOT, UPS, VZ, MDYV, SLYV, VBR, VTV, VOE, SPTM, AAPL, AMZN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Ardelyx Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc owns 53 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WALLER FINANCIAL PLANNING GROUP, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waller+financial+planning+group%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,291 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,219,634 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,448,937 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 786,685 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 867,200 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%

Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in Ardelyx Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.86 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.829000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 383,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.