Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Ardelyx Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: ARDX,
- Added Positions: SPEM, BIV, SPDW, SPSM, SPMD, VEA, BNDX, MUB, VOO, VB, VWO, BSV, SUB, VO, C, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: EFG, SPYG, VBK, MDYG, SLYG, VGSH, T, VOT, UPS, VZ, MDYV, SLYV, VBR, VTV, VOE, SPTM, AAPL, AMZN,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 111,291 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,219,634 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,448,937 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 786,685 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 867,200 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc initiated holding in Ardelyx Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.86 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.829000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 383,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Waller Financial Planning Group, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.
