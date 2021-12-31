Alera Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ET

New Purchases: VTEB, IOCT, TOTL, SHM, UNH, BJUN, MDY, SPAB, VUG,

VTEB, IOCT, TOTL, SHM, UNH, BJUN, MDY, SPAB, VUG, Added Positions: IWD, IWF, SCZ, IEMG, SPYV, EFA, SPYG, EFV, IJR, VCSH, IJUL, TMO, DHR, V, PJUL, GOOGL, COST, CME,

IWD, IWF, SCZ, IEMG, SPYV, EFA, SPYG, EFV, IJR, VCSH, IJUL, TMO, DHR, V, PJUL, GOOGL, COST, CME, Reduced Positions: VWO, VEA, IWO, MUB, IWN, IWM, FB, IVW, MSFT, NEE, AGG, BOND, VSS, LLY, IJAN, SUB, ABT, ORCL, MRK, JNJ, JPM, MINT, VOO, SPSB, IVV, PPG, BA, VIG, BRK.B, EJAN, PMAR, PAPR, NKE, SBUX,

VWO, VEA, IWO, MUB, IWN, IWM, FB, IVW, MSFT, NEE, AGG, BOND, VSS, LLY, IJAN, SUB, ABT, ORCL, MRK, JNJ, JPM, MINT, VOO, SPSB, IVV, PPG, BA, VIG, BRK.B, EJAN, PMAR, PAPR, NKE, SBUX, Sold Out: PZA, HD, TFI, MMM, AMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alera Investment Advisors, LLC owns 96 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alera+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 177,879 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 285,609 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 946,651 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 605,951 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 389,817 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.676200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 94.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.88.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.