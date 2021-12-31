Alera Investment Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ET

- New Purchases: VTEB, IOCT, TOTL, SHM, UNH, BJUN, MDY, SPAB, VUG,
- Added Positions: IWD, IWF, SCZ, IEMG, SPYV, EFA, SPYG, EFV, IJR, VCSH, IJUL, TMO, DHR, V, PJUL, GOOGL, COST, CME,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, VEA, IWO, MUB, IWN, IWM, FB, IVW, MSFT, NEE, AGG, BOND, VSS, LLY, IJAN, SUB, ABT, ORCL, MRK, JNJ, JPM, MINT, VOO, SPSB, IVV, PPG, BA, VIG, BRK.B, EJAN, PMAR, PAPR, NKE, SBUX,
- Sold Out: PZA, HD, TFI, MMM, AMT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alera Investment Advisors, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 177,879 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 285,609 shares, 13.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.86%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 946,651 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 605,951 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 389,817 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (IOCT)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.76 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $24.676200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 496 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 94.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $26.88.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Alera Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.
