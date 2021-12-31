Peak Financial Management, Inc. Buys SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Boeing Co, JPMorgan Chase, Repligen Corp

New Purchases: IAGG, JNK, PGHY, AMD, PFE, ADBE, DD, NFLX, ES,

IAGG, JNK, PGHY, AMD, PFE, ADBE, DD, NFLX, ES, Added Positions: AGG, TOTL, AAPL, NVDA, TIP, DJP, CEF, SCHP, VCIT, MSFT, SCHE, IGSB, IEFA, FB, GLTR, ITOT, SCZ, SUSA, SUSC, ESGU, JNJ, IEMG,

AGG, TOTL, AAPL, NVDA, TIP, DJP, CEF, SCHP, VCIT, MSFT, SCHE, IGSB, IEFA, FB, GLTR, ITOT, SCZ, SUSA, SUSC, ESGU, JNJ, IEMG, Reduced Positions: VTI, VOO, QQQ, SCHF, EFAV, ACIM, RYH, SCHZ, SCHM, VNQ, SCHX, SCHB, COMT, ACWI, SCHH, MRNA, GOOG, TSM, XLV, DSI, SPY, IBB, XXII,

VTI, VOO, QQQ, SCHF, EFAV, ACIM, RYH, SCHZ, SCHM, VNQ, SCHX, SCHB, COMT, ACWI, SCHH, MRNA, GOOG, TSM, XLV, DSI, SPY, IBB, XXII, Sold Out: BA, JPM, RGEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells Boeing Co, JPMorgan Chase, Repligen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peak Financial Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Peak Financial Management, Inc. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $309 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,843 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% (ACIM) - 360,103 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 46,044 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 458,367 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 202,409 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $359.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $227.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.

Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.