Peak Financial Management, Inc. Buys SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, Sells Boeing Co, JPMorgan Chase, Repligen Corp

- New Purchases: IAGG, JNK, PGHY, AMD, PFE, ADBE, DD, NFLX, ES,
- Added Positions: AGG, TOTL, AAPL, NVDA, TIP, DJP, CEF, SCHP, VCIT, MSFT, SCHE, IGSB, IEFA, FB, GLTR, ITOT, SCZ, SUSA, SUSC, ESGU, JNJ, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, VOO, QQQ, SCHF, EFAV, ACIM, RYH, SCHZ, SCHM, VNQ, SCHX, SCHB, COMT, ACWI, SCHH, MRNA, GOOG, TSM, XLV, DSI, SPY, IBB, XXII,
- Sold Out: BA, JPM, RGEN,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,843 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
- (ACIM) - 360,103 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 46,044 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 458,367 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 202,409 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.08, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $110.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $359.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 41,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.10%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $227.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - (DJP)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 - by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $27.21 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.85%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Peak Financial Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.
