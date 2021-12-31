Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Chile ETF, ISHARES INC, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: PICK,
- Added Positions: IWM, IJH, IJR, VWO, IWR, VB, EWZ, RSX, VGK, EWY, ECH, FXI, EWS, EWP, EWJ, EPI, EWG, EWH, EWC, EWA, TUR, HYG, THD, EWT, EZA, EWU, EWM, EWQ, EWI, EWD, MBB, EWW, EWN, INDA, XLU, MOO, LQD, IXN, MXI, SLX, WOOD, BLDP, IGF, FAN, EWO, EWK, EMIF, EIS, EEMS, ASHR, AGG, FPI, CTT, CBOE, BEP, LIN,
- Reduced Positions: TIP, SCHH, VNQ, XLE, XLB, JNK, XLY, MCHI, SDIV, SDY, VIG, VNQI, EMB, DWX, AMLP, EEMV, XLK, PIO, KXI, REMX, RXI, XLV, XLP, XLI, TAN, XLF, URA, VBR, XLC, VTV, EXI, FCEL, ICE, PLUG, PCH, RYN, WY, LAND, BE, HTOO, ACWV, EVX, PBW, FM, GNR, GRID, GUNR, ICLN, IXC, IXG, IXJ, JXI, CME, NLR,
- Sold Out: XOP, DEM, DGS, ECON, FGD, IDV, MLPX, NANR, PRF, SPLV, WIP,
For the details of Millburn Ridgefield Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/millburn+ridgefield+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Millburn Ridgefield Corp
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 968,792 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 886,051 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,384,434 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 385,833 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.
Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 322,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 208,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES INC (TUR)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.680200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 188,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 195.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $33.81 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $36.65.Sold Out: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $42.93.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (FGD)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $23.79 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.91.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Millburn Ridgefield Corp. Also check out:
1. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Millburn Ridgefield Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Millburn Ridgefield Corp keeps buying