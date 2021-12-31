Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Chile ETF, ISHARES INC, Sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: PICK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, iShares MSCI Chile ETF, ISHARES INC, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Millburn Ridgefield Corp. As of 2021Q4, Millburn Ridgefield Corp owns 121 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 968,792 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 871,375 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 886,051 shares, 12.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,384,434 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 385,833 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $42.62, with an estimated average price of $40.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 322,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $25.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 208,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 23.15%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.59. The stock is now traded at around $19.680200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 188,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 195.33%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $33.81 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $36.65.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $40.36 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $42.93.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $23.79 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Millburn Ridgefield Corp sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.