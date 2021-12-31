Colorado Capital Management, Inc. Buys Community Bank System Inc, WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund, Abbott Laboratories, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: CBU, EUDG, ABT, NVO, ABBV, ICF, PG, IJK,
- Added Positions: NUSC, PBD, IUSG, NULV, QCLN, VTIP, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, MUB, SPY, AAPL, JPST, IWF, IVW, IWR, EFA, SCHM, IWD, VCIT, IJR, PHB, MSFT, IVV, IWM, SUSA, EMLP, AMZN, PRF, RSP, IYR, IJH, GOOGL, VWO, SCHX, FB, IHDG, DGS, DGRW, TMO, HD, DES, BND,
- Sold Out: SHY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Colorado Capital Management, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,018 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 14,340 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 20,773 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 102,337 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,583 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Community Bank System Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.11 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund (EUDG)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $33.25. The stock is now traded at around $32.341600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $120.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $96.55 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $108.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.07 and $76.08, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $135.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Colorado Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.
