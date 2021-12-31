Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys Treace Medical Concepts Inc, Alpha Teknova Inc, EnerSys, Sells Rogers Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TMCI, TKNO, ENS, XMTR, FCNCA, LQDT, DOMO, AGYS, SIBN, HSC, WEAV, WBS, ESMT, FNA, OSIS, HOPE, SOVO,

TMCI, TKNO, ENS, XMTR, FCNCA, LQDT, DOMO, AGYS, SIBN, HSC, WEAV, WBS, ESMT, FNA, OSIS, HOPE, SOVO, Added Positions: WKME, THRM, ACVA, STXS, OEC, UFI, THR, BDC, MCG, MOD, SQNS, CYRX,

WKME, THRM, ACVA, STXS, OEC, UFI, THR, BDC, MCG, MOD, SQNS, CYRX, Reduced Positions: KRUS, MEC, NSSC, ONDS, CEVA, MTRN, DIOD, ATI, PKE, ATEX, TNL, VICR,

KRUS, MEC, NSSC, ONDS, CEVA, MTRN, DIOD, ATI, PKE, ATEX, TNL, VICR, Sold Out: ROG, ADS, HAYW, GTES, ASPN, CERS, AIZ, UFPT, SHLS, STVN, ATSG, SHC, EPAC, FROG, CDXS, PCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Treace Medical Concepts Inc, Alpha Teknova Inc, EnerSys, Xometry Inc, First Citizens BancShares Inc, sells Rogers Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Aspen Aerogels Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roubaix Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Roubaix Capital, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Roubaix Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roubaix+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 181,123 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 67,612 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.02% Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI) - 305,720 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Materion Corp (MTRN) - 60,103 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.98% Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 97,543 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 305,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Teknova Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 255,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 63,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 84,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $737.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 4,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liquidity Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 175,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in WalkMe Ltd by 344.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 259,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $84.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 67,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 84.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 284,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stereotaxis Inc by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 752,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 58.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 290,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Unifi Inc by 57.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.14 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 159,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The sale prices were between $43.83 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $52.89.

Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cerus Corp. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.75.