Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys Treace Medical Concepts Inc, Alpha Teknova Inc, EnerSys, Sells Rogers Corp, Alliance Data Systems Corp, Hayward Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TMCI, TKNO, ENS, XMTR, FCNCA, LQDT, DOMO, AGYS, SIBN, HSC, WEAV, WBS, ESMT, FNA, OSIS, HOPE, SOVO,
- Added Positions: WKME, THRM, ACVA, STXS, OEC, UFI, THR, BDC, MCG, MOD, SQNS, CYRX,
- Reduced Positions: KRUS, MEC, NSSC, ONDS, CEVA, MTRN, DIOD, ATI, PKE, ATEX, TNL, VICR,
- Sold Out: ROG, ADS, HAYW, GTES, ASPN, CERS, AIZ, UFPT, SHLS, STVN, ATSG, SHC, EPAC, FROG, CDXS, PCOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Roubaix Capital, LLC
- Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 181,123 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
- Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 67,612 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.02%
- Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI) - 305,720 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Materion Corp (MTRN) - 60,103 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.98%
- Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) - 97,543 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 305,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alpha Teknova Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 255,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EnerSys (ENS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in EnerSys. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 63,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xometry Inc (XMTR)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Xometry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 84,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $737.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 4,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Liquidity Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $22.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 175,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in WalkMe Ltd by 344.48%. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 259,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gentherm Inc (THRM)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gentherm Inc by 76.02%. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $84.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 67,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in ACV Auctions Inc by 84.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 284,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Stereotaxis Inc by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 752,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Orion Engineered Carbons SA by 58.12%. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 290,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unifi Inc (UFI)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Unifi Inc by 57.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.14 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $18.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 159,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $65.13 and $82.01, with an estimated average price of $73.76.Sold Out: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31.Sold Out: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38.Sold Out: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The sale prices were between $43.83 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $52.89.Sold Out: Cerus Corp (CERS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cerus Corp. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $6.75.
