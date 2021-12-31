Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Mayar Capital Ltd. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Visa Inc, Dropbox Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PepsiCo Inc

insider
1 minutes ago
Investment company Mayar Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Visa Inc, Dropbox Inc, sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayar Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Mayar Capital Ltd. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mayar Capital Ltd.
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 73,800 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 87,879 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  3. Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 95,590 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.37%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 50,984 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.51%
  5. Vontier Corp (VNT) - 325,749 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Mayar Capital Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $194.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.99%. The holding were 73,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Mayar Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 101.51%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $221.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 50,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Mayar Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 101.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 365,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Mayar Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.



