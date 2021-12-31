Mayar Capital Ltd. Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Visa Inc, Dropbox Inc, Sells SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: UPS,
- Added Positions: V, DBX, EA, JNJ, VNT, GOOG, DISCK, MA,
- Reduced Positions: LH, BIL,
- Sold Out: PEP,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mayar Capital Ltd.
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 73,800 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 87,879 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA) - 95,590 shares, 11.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.37%
- Visa Inc (V) - 50,984 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.51%
- Vontier Corp (VNT) - 325,749 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
Mayar Capital Ltd. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $194.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.99%. The holding were 73,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Mayar Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 101.51%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $221.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 50,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Mayar Capital Ltd. added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 101.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.71 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $23.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 365,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Mayar Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.
