Delta Capital Management Llc Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Mayville Engineering Co Inc, PTC Inc

New York City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berry Global Group Inc, Mayville Engineering Co Inc, PTC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Delta Capital Management Llc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,207 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,315 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 40,724 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,045 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 30,255 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.