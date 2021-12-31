Delta Capital Management Llc Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Mayville Engineering Co Inc, PTC Inc

- New Purchases: BERY, MEC, PTC,
- Added Positions: GSPD.PFD, PFF, PFXF, FPF, IRM, MSPA.PFD, WFCPQ.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, UL, BP, C, ODFL, CHE, IPG, LSI, NDAQ, NVDA, PRFT, JBSS, AIT, FMC, OAS, TTC, BC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,207 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,315 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 40,724 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,045 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 30,255 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)
Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.
