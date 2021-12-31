Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Delta Capital Management Llc Buys Berry Global Group Inc, Mayville Engineering Co Inc, PTC Inc

New York City, NY, based Investment company Delta Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Berry Global Group Inc, Mayville Engineering Co Inc, PTC Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delta Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Delta Capital Management Llc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/delta+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DELTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,207 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 29,315 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  3. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 40,724 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,045 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 30,255 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.04 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $67.54. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mayville Engineering Co Inc (MEC)

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Mayville Engineering Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)

Delta Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.



