CMC Financial Group Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: XHB, JBI, JBI, CIBR, JKH, IYG, KBWB, IWP,
- Added Positions: ANGL, BRK.B, HYG, IBM, NEA,
- Reduced Positions: XRT, MSFT,
- Sold Out: FXD, VUG, IXN, RCD,
For the details of CMC Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cmc+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CMC Financial Group
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,550,998 shares, 40.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
- SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 182,529 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 1,011,710 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 1,011,710 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,531 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.52%. The holding were 182,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc (JBI)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.13%. The holding were 1,011,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc (JBI)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.13%. The holding were 1,011,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.663900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 41,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)
CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $194.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 15,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)
CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of CMC Financial Group. Also check out:
1. CMC Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. CMC Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CMC Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CMC Financial Group keeps buying