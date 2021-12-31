CMC Financial Group Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF

New Purchases: XHB, JBI, JBI, CIBR, JKH, IYG, KBWB, IWP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMC Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, CMC Financial Group owns 27 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,550,998 shares, 40.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 182,529 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 1,011,710 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,531 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.52%. The holding were 182,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.13%. The holding were 1,011,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.663900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 41,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $194.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 15,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39.

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.