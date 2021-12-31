Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CMC Financial Group Buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, Sells SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF

insider
Investment company CMC Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Janus International Group Inc, Janus International Group Inc, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Retail ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CMC Financial Group. As of 2021Q4, CMC Financial Group owns 27 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CMC Financial Group
  1. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,550,998 shares, 40.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  2. SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) - 182,529 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 1,011,710 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 30,531 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.52%. The holding were 182,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc (JBI)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.13%. The holding were 1,011,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.663900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 41,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

CMC Financial Group initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.71 and $202.77, with an estimated average price of $195.03. The stock is now traded at around $194.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 15,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45.

Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar (RCD)

CMC Financial Group sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The sale prices were between $144.9 and $160.2, with an estimated average price of $153.3.



