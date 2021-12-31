Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: VTV, VB, VOO, IVLU, VZIO, VCSH, VGLT, CMDY, VMBS, BND, VEA, GSG, FISV, VNQ, VO, XLE, FTEC, FB, QCOM, INTC, VHT, WFC, VXUS, BIGZ,

VTV, VB, VOO, IVLU, VZIO, VCSH, VGLT, CMDY, VMBS, BND, VEA, GSG, FISV, VNQ, VO, XLE, FTEC, FB, QCOM, INTC, VHT, WFC, VXUS, BIGZ, Added Positions: GTO, IJR, IMTM, FALN, SPMO, EFG, SPTL, AGG, IXN, IEFA, QUAL, JQUA, AMZN, GOOG, PEP, JPM, PM, IYG,

GTO, IJR, IMTM, FALN, SPMO, EFG, SPTL, AGG, IXN, IEFA, QUAL, JQUA, AMZN, GOOG, PEP, JPM, PM, IYG, Reduced Positions: EFV, COMT, JPST, GOVT, IVV, LQD, DFUS, HYG, SCHB, IUSB, USMV, IEI, SPLV, MTUM, IXUS, SCHF, BOND, SMMV, ESGE, IVE, IGSB, BRK.B, IWV, MSFT, QQQ, USIG, ITOT, IJH, FNDE, RWO, IEMG, TSLA, SLYV, PG, HD,

EFV, COMT, JPST, GOVT, IVV, LQD, DFUS, HYG, SCHB, IUSB, USMV, IEI, SPLV, MTUM, IXUS, SCHF, BOND, SMMV, ESGE, IVE, IGSB, BRK.B, IWV, MSFT, QQQ, USIG, ITOT, IJH, FNDE, RWO, IEMG, TSLA, SLYV, PG, HD, Sold Out: MRNA, NEAR, TLT, AFRM, SHYG, AMGN, LOAN, FLOT, IEF, IWF, MUB, AX, IWM, CLNE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Moderna Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intelligence+driven+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 396,985 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 242,030 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 262,069 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 376,540 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 539,541 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 242,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $209.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 115,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 35,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 437,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in VIZIO Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.35 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $19.69. The stock is now traded at around $14.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 55,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.69%. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $55.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 373,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 249.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 79.64%. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.788100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 120,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 85.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.12 and $65.46, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 52,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.34%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.64%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3020.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45.

Intelligence Driven Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.