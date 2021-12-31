Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Matisse Capital Buys Alerian MLP ETF, ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Highland Income Fund, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc

Investment company Matisse Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Alerian MLP ETF, ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Highland Income Fund, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Central Securities Corp, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matisse Capital. As of 2021Q4, Matisse Capital owns 136 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Matisse Capital
  1. Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 400,000 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 150,915 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,971 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
  4. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) - 142,044 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1782.87%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,446 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Matisse Capital initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Matisse Capital initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 11,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Matisse Capital initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 13,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ)

Matisse Capital initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM)

Matisse Capital initiated holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $32.11, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 56,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Matisse Capital initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO)

Matisse Capital added to a holding in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1782.87%. The purchase prices were between $40.31 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 142,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC. (CEE)

Matisse Capital added to a holding in CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC. by 80.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 59,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)

Matisse Capital added to a holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 186,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS)

Matisse Capital added to a holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term by 64.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 54,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Matisse Capital added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 61.61%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Neuberger Berman CA Muni Fund Inc. (NBW)

Matisse Capital added to a holding in Neuberger Berman CA Muni Fund Inc. by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 85,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.73 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Sold Out: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $20.08.

Sold Out: Central Securities Corp (CET)

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Central Securities Corp. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $42.53.

Sold Out: Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB)

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Sold Out: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The sale prices were between $41.88 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Sold Out: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $31.48.



