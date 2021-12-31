Matisse Capital Buys Alerian MLP ETF, ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Highland Income Fund, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc

New Purchases: AMLP, SPY, QQQ, BIGZ, CEM, ACN, SOFI, SOFI, MXF, FMO, CTR, EEA, IT, CUBA, BROS, KF, CSCO, FB, SCHV, MXE, IWM, VTI,

Added Positions: SBIO, CEE, GER, ASND, FINS, ISRG, DGRO, NBW, SHOP, FAX, SWAV, GOOGL, COST, NBO, USB, MMM, TM, MED, IWD,

Reduced Positions: PSTH, KMF, NXDT, IIF, NML, TYG, EMO, ASA, EDD, BIF, NRGX, TEAF, CAF, MGU, VCIF, SEVN, KYN, ANTM, AFT, MSFT, INTC, AAPL, SBUX, RSF, ARKK, BGX, KALA, MA, UUUU, ORTX, LMT,

Sold Out: HFRO, ADX, CET, HGLB, GAM, NTG, JOF, SMM, RMT, TWN, CPZ, SWZ, GRX, JEQ, CHN, GGZ, CEN, PGZ, GDL, SRV, IRL, ASGI, GRF, SQ, ARVN, NOC, FDEU, RNG, JPM, IBTA, FMTX, COIN, SLDB, LPTH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alerian MLP ETF, ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, sells Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Highland Income Fund, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Central Securities Corp, Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matisse Capital. As of 2021Q4, Matisse Capital owns 136 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - 400,000 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 150,915 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,971 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) - 142,044 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1782.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,446 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%

Matisse Capital initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $448.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 11,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $358.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 13,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital initiated holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $32.11, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 56,526 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital added to a holding in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1782.87%. The purchase prices were between $40.31 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 142,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital added to a holding in CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC. by 80.55%. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $28.68. The stock is now traded at around $24.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 59,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital added to a holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 48.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 186,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital added to a holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term by 64.64%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 54,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 61.61%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $285.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital added to a holding in Neuberger Berman CA Muni Fund Inc. by 30.72%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $13.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 85,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Highland Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.73 and $11.44, with an estimated average price of $11.14.

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $18.53 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $20.08.

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Central Securities Corp. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $42.53.

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Highland Global Allocation Fund. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The sale prices were between $41.88 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Matisse Capital sold out a holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $31.48.