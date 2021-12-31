Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Re Advisers Corp Buys Chevron Corp, Corning Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Amgen Inc, Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Arlington, VA, based Investment company Re Advisers Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Chevron Corp, Corning Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Target Corp, Cadence Bank, sells NVIDIA Corp, Amgen Inc, Medtronic PLC, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Re Advisers Corp. As of 2021Q4, Re Advisers Corp owns 137 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RE ADVISERS CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/re+advisers+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RE ADVISERS CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 592,087 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.31%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 68,583 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,172,136 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,190,046 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  5. Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 722,658 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%
New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 145,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 145,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 98,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 650,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Corning Inc (GLW)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Corning Inc by 32227.46%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 529,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,579,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 157,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 95.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of RE ADVISERS CORP. Also check out:

1. RE ADVISERS CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. RE ADVISERS CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RE ADVISERS CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RE ADVISERS CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus