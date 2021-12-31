Re Advisers Corp Buys Chevron Corp, Corning Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Amgen Inc, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: CADE, CADE, MAXR, MBUU,

Arlington, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chevron Corp, Corning Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Target Corp, Cadence Bank, sells NVIDIA Corp, Amgen Inc, Medtronic PLC, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Cadence Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Re Advisers Corp. As of 2021Q4, Re Advisers Corp owns 137 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 592,087 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 68,583 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,172,136 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,190,046 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 722,658 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.01%

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 145,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 98,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 35.80%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $135.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 650,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Corning Inc by 32227.46%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 529,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 22.68%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,579,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Target Corp by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 157,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 95.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $122.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 51,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Re Advisers Corp sold out a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

