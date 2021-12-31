Truefg, Llc Buys Starbucks Corp, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SBUX,

SBUX, Added Positions: SPDW, IJH, SPAB, VTV, IJR, SPEM, SPIB, FREL, SPSB, SPMD, AAPL, IEFA, SPLB, BND, IGSB, EFA,

SPDW, IJH, SPAB, VTV, IJR, SPEM, SPIB, FREL, SPSB, SPMD, AAPL, IEFA, SPLB, BND, IGSB, EFA, Sold Out: UPST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Starbucks Corp, sells Upstart Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truefg, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Truefg, Llc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUEFG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truefg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 127,060 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 957,837 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 403,031 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 196,727 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 633,541 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%

Truefg, Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truefg, Llc sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.