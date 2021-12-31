Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sector Gamma As Buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Cigna Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Sector Gamma As (Current Portfolio) buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Cigna Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corp, BioNTech SE, sells Merck Inc, Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Qiagen NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2021Q4, Sector Gamma As owns 33 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SECTOR GAMMA AS
  1. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 475,804 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.46%
  2. Incyte Corp (INCY) - 378,852 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.14%
  3. Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 496,680 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
  4. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 348,591 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.67%
  5. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 297,055 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95%
New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 113,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $231.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $240.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 39,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 378,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 41.46%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.05%. Sector Gamma As still held 475,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.



