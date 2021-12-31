Sector Gamma As Buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Cigna Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: BMRN, CI, VRTX, BNTX, VIR,

Oslo, Q8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Cigna Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Incyte Corp, BioNTech SE, sells Merck Inc, Baxter International Inc, Pfizer Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Qiagen NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sector Gamma As. As of 2021Q4, Sector Gamma As owns 33 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 475,804 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.46% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 378,852 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.14% Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) - 496,680 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 348,591 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.67% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 297,055 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.95%

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 113,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $231.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $240.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 39,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 13,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sector Gamma As initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 378,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sector Gamma As added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $134.56 and $217.97, with an estimated average price of $172.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sector Gamma As sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Sector Gamma As reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 41.46%. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.05%. Sector Gamma As still held 475,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.