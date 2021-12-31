Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Oakmont Corp Buys Ford Motor Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Stratus Properties Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oakmont Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Stratus Properties Inc, Shopify Inc, Snap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmont Corp. As of 2021Q4, Oakmont Corp owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OAKMONT CORP
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 951,915 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,060 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ford Motor Co (F) - 7,112,144 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.64%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 427,559 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio.
  5. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 548,793 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Oakmont Corp initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Oakmont Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 178.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.51%. The holding were 7,112,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: Stratus Properties Inc (STRS)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Stratus Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $36.96, with an estimated average price of $34.35.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.



