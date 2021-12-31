Oakmont Corp Buys Ford Motor Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Stratus Properties Inc

- New Purchases: OTIS,
- Added Positions: F,
- Reduced Positions: FAF,
- Sold Out: PYPL, Z, STRS, SHOP, SNAP, DOCU, CHWY, SPOT, PINS,
These are the top 5 holdings of OAKMONT CORP
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 951,915 shares, 16.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 54,060 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio.
- Ford Motor Co (F) - 7,112,144 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 427,559 shares, 11.40% of the total portfolio.
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 548,793 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio.
Oakmont Corp initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Oakmont Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 178.64%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.51%. The holding were 7,112,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Stratus Properties Inc (STRS)
Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Stratus Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $36.96, with an estimated average price of $34.35.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Oakmont Corp sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.
