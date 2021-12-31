Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys Ormat Technologies Inc, AudioCodes, nLight Inc, Sells Mimecast, InMode, Titan Machinery Inc

New Purchases: LASR,

LASR, Added Positions: ORA, AUDC, ANIP, ACIW, PRMW, RDNT, ENV, WTFC, RLI, CRNC, FSS, CLNE, PRAA, GMED, FPI, UMBF,

ORA, AUDC, ANIP, ACIW, PRMW, RDNT, ENV, WTFC, RLI, CRNC, FSS, CLNE, PRAA, GMED, FPI, UMBF, Reduced Positions: TITN, CSV, ATNI, MPAA, EXP, VRNT, CSTE, LMNR, OMCL, CGNT, CGNT, THRM, ETD, LNN, EBS, RYN, OR, CCS,

TITN, CSV, ATNI, MPAA, EXP, VRNT, CSTE, LMNR, OMCL, CGNT, CGNT, THRM, ETD, LNN, EBS, RYN, OR, CCS, Sold Out: MIME, INMD,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ormat Technologies Inc, AudioCodes, nLight Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, sells Mimecast, InMode, Titan Machinery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+alpha+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 2,161,167 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.57% Carriage Services Inc (CSV) - 893,668 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46% AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC) - 1,602,398 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.96% PRA Group Inc (PRAA) - 913,802 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 411,532 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 480,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 2,161,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in AudioCodes Ltd by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $37, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,602,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 342.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $56.85, with an estimated average price of $43.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 284,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,224,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $17.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,503,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in RadNet Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 963,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.