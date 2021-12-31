Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys Ormat Technologies Inc, AudioCodes, nLight Inc, Sells Mimecast, InMode, Titan Machinery Inc

- New Purchases: LASR,
- Added Positions: ORA, AUDC, ANIP, ACIW, PRMW, RDNT, ENV, WTFC, RLI, CRNC, FSS, CLNE, PRAA, GMED, FPI, UMBF,
- Reduced Positions: TITN, CSV, ATNI, MPAA, EXP, VRNT, CSTE, LMNR, OMCL, CGNT, CGNT, THRM, ETD, LNN, EBS, RYN, OR, CCS,
- Sold Out: MIME, INMD,
For the details of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+alpha+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.
- Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) - 2,161,167 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.57%
- Carriage Services Inc (CSV) - 893,668 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
- AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC) - 1,602,398 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.96%
- PRA Group Inc (PRAA) - 913,802 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) - 411,532 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in nLight Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 480,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.36 and $81.93, with an estimated average price of $75.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 2,161,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in AudioCodes Ltd by 29.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $37, with an estimated average price of $34.9. The stock is now traded at around $28.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,602,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc by 342.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $56.85, with an estimated average price of $43.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 284,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,224,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Primo Water Corp by 33.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $17.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,503,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RadNet Inc (RDNT)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in RadNet Inc by 24.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $34.6, with an estimated average price of $29.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 963,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying