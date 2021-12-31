Must Asset Management Inc. Buys D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, 1stdibs.com Inc, Carvana Co, Sells New York Times Co, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II, Skillsoft Corp

- New Purchases: CVNA, PTON, SE, FB, KIND, STKS, DS, CLAR, PRTS, OM, MXCT, WE, AIRS,
- Added Positions: HEPS, DIBS, BTTR, API, KLR, PAR, FTCH, AKA, BIDU, LOTZ, ONEM, MYO, ZH, ID, OZON,
- Reduced Positions: NYT, UBER, ROKU,
- Sold Out: KVSB, SKIL, BOWX, HALO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Must Asset Management Inc.
- Kaleyra Inc (KLR) - 3,567,733 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54%
- Agora Inc (API) - 964,008 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.87%
- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) - 7,971,823 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 751.27%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 352,082 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.72%
- 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) - 1,108,646 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.45%
Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 35,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 209,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 21,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 8,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)
Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 203,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS)
Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in The One Group Hospitality Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 87,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS)
Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 751.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 7,971,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS)
Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in 1stdibs.com Inc by 291.45%. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,108,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Better Choice Co Inc (BTTR)
Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Better Choice Co Inc by 1366.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $4.27, with an estimated average price of $3.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 2,872,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agora Inc (API)
Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Agora Inc by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 964,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 297.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 56,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 146.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 83,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II (KVSB)
Must Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.Sold Out: Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)
Must Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Skillsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.49.Sold Out: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)
Must Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Must Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.
