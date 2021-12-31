Must Asset Management Inc. Buys D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, 1stdibs.com Inc, Carvana Co, Sells New York Times Co, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II, Skillsoft Corp

New Purchases: CVNA, PTON, SE, FB, KIND, STKS, DS, CLAR, PRTS, OM, MXCT, WE, AIRS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, 1stdibs.com Inc, Carvana Co, Better Choice Co Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells New York Times Co, Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II, Skillsoft Corp, BowX Acquisition Corp, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Must Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Must Asset Management Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kaleyra Inc (KLR) - 3,567,733 shares, 18.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.54% Agora Inc (API) - 964,008 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.87% D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) - 7,971,823 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 751.27% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 352,082 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.72% 1stdibs.com Inc (DIBS) - 1,108,646 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 291.45%

Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Carvana Co. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 35,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 209,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $172.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 21,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 8,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 203,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in The One Group Hospitality Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.22 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $13.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 87,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 751.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.9 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.16%. The holding were 7,971,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in 1stdibs.com Inc by 291.45%. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 1,108,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Better Choice Co Inc by 1366.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $4.27, with an estimated average price of $3.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 2,872,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Agora Inc by 30.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 964,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 297.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 56,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 146.66%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 83,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Must Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Must Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Skillsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.49.

Must Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Must Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.