First Washington CORP Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Twitter Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Sells Tupperware Brands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: DAR, TWTR, XRX, UTAAU,

DAR, TWTR, XRX, UTAAU, Added Positions: MGI, EGHT, AVLR, TWLO, PYPL, MDT, VICR, BST,

MGI, EGHT, AVLR, TWLO, PYPL, MDT, VICR, BST, Reduced Positions: APD, SNOW, IGSB, NEWR, DY, OSUR, GOOG, ZS, STIM,

APD, SNOW, IGSB, NEWR, DY, OSUR, GOOG, ZS, STIM, Sold Out: TUP, VIAC, LMT, NWE, AVA, DOCU,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Twitter Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, 8x8 Inc, Avalara Inc, sells Tupperware Brands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, NorthWestern Corp, Avista Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Washington CORP. As of 2021Q4, First Washington CORP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Washington CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+washington+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 171,844 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,359 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,210 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 112,985 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 54,228 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 58,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 83,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP initiated holding in UTA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 86.08%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 778,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 281,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $112.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25.

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 56.95%. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. First Washington CORP still held 8,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 50.55%. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. First Washington CORP still held 7,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 54.08%. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. First Washington CORP still held 31,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in New Relic Inc by 27.38%. The sale prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. First Washington CORP still held 61,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.