First Washington CORP Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Twitter Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Sells Tupperware Brands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: DAR, TWTR, XRX, UTAAU,
- Added Positions: MGI, EGHT, AVLR, TWLO, PYPL, MDT, VICR, BST,
- Reduced Positions: APD, SNOW, IGSB, NEWR, DY, OSUR, GOOG, ZS, STIM,
- Sold Out: TUP, VIAC, LMT, NWE, AVA, DOCU,
These are the top 5 holdings of First Washington CORP
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 171,844 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,359 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,210 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 112,985 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 54,228 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
First Washington CORP initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 58,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
First Washington CORP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 83,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
First Washington CORP initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UTA Acquisition Corp (UTAAU)
First Washington CORP initiated holding in UTA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
First Washington CORP added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 86.08%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 778,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
First Washington CORP added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 281,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
First Washington CORP added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $112.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
First Washington CORP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
First Washington CORP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)
First Washington CORP sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $56.8.Sold Out: Avista Corp (AVA)
First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
First Washington CORP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Reduced: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 56.95%. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. First Washington CORP still held 8,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 50.55%. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. First Washington CORP still held 7,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 54.08%. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. First Washington CORP still held 31,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in New Relic Inc by 27.38%. The sale prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. First Washington CORP still held 61,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.
