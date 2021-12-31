Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
First Washington CORP Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Twitter Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Sells Tupperware Brands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Seattle, WA, based Investment company First Washington CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Twitter Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, 8x8 Inc, Avalara Inc, sells Tupperware Brands Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, NorthWestern Corp, Avista Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Washington CORP. As of 2021Q4, First Washington CORP owns 79 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of First Washington CORP
  1. PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 171,844 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,359 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,210 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 112,985 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  5. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 54,228 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 58,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 83,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 31,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: UTA Acquisition Corp (UTAAU)

First Washington CORP initiated holding in UTA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 86.08%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $8.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 778,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 63.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 281,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $112.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

First Washington CORP added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $205.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $59.63, with an estimated average price of $56.8.

Sold Out: Avista Corp (AVA)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

First Washington CORP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Reduced: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 56.95%. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $252.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. First Washington CORP still held 8,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 50.55%. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $311.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. First Washington CORP still held 7,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 54.08%. The sale prices were between $53.64 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. First Washington CORP still held 31,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: New Relic Inc (NEWR)

First Washington CORP reduced to a holding in New Relic Inc by 27.38%. The sale prices were between $70.58 and $125.97, with an estimated average price of $97.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. First Washington CORP still held 61,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.



