Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Gogo Inc, Twitter Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Nelnet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc

New Purchases: TWTR, TSM, KIND,

TWTR, TSM, KIND, Added Positions: GOGO, PYPL, BALY, LBTYA,

GOGO, PYPL, BALY, LBTYA, Reduced Positions: LBRDA, ATSG, INSM, FOX,

LBRDA, ATSG, INSM, FOX, Sold Out: NNI, BUR, KVSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Gogo Inc, Twitter Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Ballys Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells Nelnet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc, Burford Capital, Insmed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,019,565 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 2,376,231 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.49% Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 1,022,493 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.89% Ballys Corp (BALY) - 478,236 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 88,350 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.41%

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 263,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 39,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 360,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 162.49%. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 2,376,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 90.41%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 88,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 478,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 556,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Nelnet Inc. The sale prices were between $81.88 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $88.75.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.

Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.86.