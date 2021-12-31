Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC Buys Gogo Inc, Twitter Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Nelnet Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Air Transport Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: TWTR, TSM, KIND,
- Added Positions: GOGO, PYPL, BALY, LBTYA,
- Reduced Positions: LBRDA, ATSG, INSM, FOX,
- Sold Out: NNI, BUR, KVSA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC
- Fox Corp (FOX) - 1,019,565 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 2,376,231 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.49%
- Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) - 1,022,493 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.89%
- Ballys Corp (BALY) - 478,236 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 88,350 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.41%
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 263,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 39,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC initiated holding in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 360,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Gogo Inc by 162.49%. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.88%. The holding were 2,376,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 90.41%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 88,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 478,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $29.99, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 556,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nelnet Inc (NNI)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Nelnet Inc. The sale prices were between $81.88 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $88.75.Sold Out: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63.Sold Out: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)
Sycale Advisors (NY) LLC sold out a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.7 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.86.
