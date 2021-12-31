Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Brandywine Managers, Llc Buys UiPath Inc, Samsara Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Brandywine Managers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys UiPath Inc, Samsara Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Managers, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Brandywine Managers, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC
  1. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 596,507 shares, 24.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
  2. UiPath Inc (PATH) - 432,097 shares, 21.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.87%
  3. Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) - 322,086 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio.
  4. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 23,018 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio.
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 9,782 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 432,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.



