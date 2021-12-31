Brandywine Managers, Llc Buys UiPath Inc, Samsara Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc

New Purchases: IOT,

IOT, Added Positions: PATH, XLNX, RLAY, ABCL, FULC, PLAN, DNLI,

PATH, XLNX, RLAY, ABCL, FULC, PLAN, DNLI, Reduced Positions: KDP, CRM, U,

KDP, CRM, U, Sold Out: AI, TRHC,

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UiPath Inc, Samsara Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc, sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Managers, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Brandywine Managers, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 596,507 shares, 24.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% UiPath Inc (PATH) - 432,097 shares, 21.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.87% Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) - 322,086 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 23,018 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 9,782 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 432,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.

Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.