Brandywine Managers, Llc Buys UiPath Inc, Samsara Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, C3.ai Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc

- New Purchases: IOT,
- Added Positions: PATH, XLNX, RLAY, ABCL, FULC, PLAN, DNLI,
- Reduced Positions: KDP, CRM, U,
- Sold Out: AI, TRHC,
For the details of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+managers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 596,507 shares, 24.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
- UiPath Inc (PATH) - 432,097 shares, 21.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.87%
- Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) - 322,086 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 23,018 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 9,782 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.
Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in UiPath Inc by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 432,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $12.99 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC)
Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc by 23.99%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $11.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in C3.ai Inc. The sale prices were between $29.75 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $40.28.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Brandywine Managers, Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC keeps buying