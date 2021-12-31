Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

D3 Family of Funds Buys Potbelly Corp, Dirtt Environmental Solutions, Meritor Inc, Sells Crawford, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp, Range Resources Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company D3 Family of Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Potbelly Corp, Dirtt Environmental Solutions, Meritor Inc, Superior Industries International Inc, Hooker Furnishings Corp, sells Crawford, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp, Range Resources Corp, Ryerson Holding Corp, United Natural Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D3 Family of Funds. As of 2021Q4, D3 Family of Funds owns 38 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

David Nierenberg 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+nierenberg/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Nierenberg
  1. Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 742,195 shares, 25.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
  2. Fluor Corp (FLR) - 803,708 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  3. EQT Corp (EQT) - 771,713 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  4. Potbelly Corp (PBPB) - 2,136,254 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.63%
  5. Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 1,204,940 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Superior Industries International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 107,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Potbelly Corp (PBPB)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Potbelly Corp by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $6.86, with an estimated average price of $5.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 2,136,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd by 81.90%. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 735,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meritor Inc (MTOR)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Meritor Inc by 213.81%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Hooker Furnishings Corp by 80.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.46 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 162,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Orion Group Holdings Inc by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 105,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP)

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. The sale prices were between $4.37 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.91.

Sold Out: NL Industries Inc (NL)

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in NL Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $6.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of David Nierenberg. Also check out:

1. David Nierenberg's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Nierenberg's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Nierenberg's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Nierenberg keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus