D3 Family of Funds Buys Potbelly Corp, Dirtt Environmental Solutions, Meritor Inc, Sells Crawford, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp, Range Resources Corp

Investment company D3 Family of Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Potbelly Corp, Dirtt Environmental Solutions, Meritor Inc, Superior Industries International Inc, Hooker Furnishings Corp, sells Crawford, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp, Range Resources Corp, Ryerson Holding Corp, United Natural Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D3 Family of Funds. As of 2021Q4, D3 Family of Funds owns 38 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 742,195 shares, 25.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Fluor Corp (FLR) - 803,708 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% EQT Corp (EQT) - 771,713 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Potbelly Corp (PBPB) - 2,136,254 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.63% Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 1,204,940 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio.

D3 Family of Funds initiated holding in Superior Industries International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 107,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Potbelly Corp by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $6.86, with an estimated average price of $5.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 2,136,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd by 81.90%. The purchase prices were between $1.68 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.55. The stock is now traded at around $1.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 735,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Meritor Inc by 213.81%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Hooker Furnishings Corp by 80.80%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 37.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.46 and $3.94, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $2.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 162,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D3 Family of Funds added to a holding in Orion Group Holdings Inc by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $5.14, with an estimated average price of $4.42. The stock is now traded at around $3.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 105,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. The sale prices were between $4.37 and $5.68, with an estimated average price of $4.91.

D3 Family of Funds sold out a holding in NL Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $6.51.