Clifford Capital Partners Llc Buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Sells KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, Forward Air Corp

- New Purchases: LBRT, SCS,
- Added Positions: CMP, QRTEA, NCR, EVTC, CDK, GIS, FHB, CIT, GSK, AXP, CTBI, KHC, RTX, CVBF, SLB, DXC, CAH, WABC, BIG, SRCL, CHNG, PBI, CSCO, AZO, EBAY, SEE, PRDO, JNJ, HNI, AMCX, TIGO, NXGN, URBN, WSBC, HWC, THR, FDP, CHS,
- Reduced Positions: KLXE, FWRD,
- Sold Out: STC,
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 164,788 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.21%
- Evertec Inc (EVTC) - 128,074 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62%
- CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 144,083 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06%
- AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 2,852 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.03%
- First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) - 211,878 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.81%
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 212,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 70,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 538,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 77,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (CIT)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 103,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 113,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $191.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)
Clifford Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The sale prices were between $64.21 and $80.18, with an estimated average price of $73.75.
