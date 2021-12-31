Clifford Capital Partners Llc Buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, Sells KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, Forward Air Corp

New Purchases: LBRT, SCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc, Qurate Retail Inc, General Mills Inc, , sells KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, Forward Air Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clifford Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Clifford Capital Partners Llc owns 42 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NCR Corp (NCR) - 164,788 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.21% Evertec Inc (EVTC) - 128,074 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.62% CDK Global Inc (CDK) - 144,083 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.06% AutoZone Inc (AZO) - 2,852 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.03% First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) - 211,878 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.81%

Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 212,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 70,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $6.87 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 538,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 77,349 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 103,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 113,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $191.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clifford Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The sale prices were between $64.21 and $80.18, with an estimated average price of $73.75.