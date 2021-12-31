Harbor Spring Capital, LLC Buys Zillow Group Inc, Anaplan Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Sells BlackLine Inc, VMware Inc, MSCI Inc

New Purchases: Z, PLAN, TALK,

Z, PLAN, TALK, Added Positions: COUP, BKNG, TWLO, SSNC, DELL,

COUP, BKNG, TWLO, SSNC, DELL, Reduced Positions: FYBR, CRM, ADBE, MSFT, SHOP, ANTM,

FYBR, CRM, ADBE, MSFT, SHOP, ANTM, Sold Out: BL, VMW, MSCI, ICE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zillow Group Inc, Anaplan Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Twilio Inc, sells BlackLine Inc, VMware Inc, MSCI Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Spring Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harbor Spring Capital, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $878 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,900,000 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 155,000 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 137,000 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 176,600 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 404,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $46.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 513,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC initiated holding in Talkspace Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.84 and $3.95, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 3,922,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 330.30%. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $130.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 142,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2530.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $190.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 118,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43.

Harbor Spring Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.