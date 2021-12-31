Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys Snowflake Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Vimeo Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, MKTW, MKTW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Vimeo Inc, Altice USA Inc, Marketwise Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rovida Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rovida Advisors Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rovida Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rovida+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 58,213 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 52,350 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08% Sea Ltd (SE) - 677,300 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 425,458 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 772,420 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%

Rovida Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $293.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Marketwise Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 302,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Marketwise Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.4.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Yellow Corp. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $11.05.