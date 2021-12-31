Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys Snowflake Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Vimeo Inc

Investment company Rovida Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Digital Turbine Inc, Marketwise Inc, Marketwise Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bilibili Inc, Vimeo Inc, Altice USA Inc, Marketwise Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rovida Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rovida Advisors Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Rovida Advisors Inc.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 58,213 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 52,350 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
  3. Sea Ltd (SE) - 677,300 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 425,458 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 772,420 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Rovida Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $293.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)

Rovida Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Marketwise Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.1. The stock is now traded at around $5.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $68.81, with an estimated average price of $60.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 101.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 302,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Sold Out: Marketwise Inc (MKTW)

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Marketwise Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.4.

Sold Out: Yellow Corp (YELL)

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Yellow Corp. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $11.05.



