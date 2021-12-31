Greenlight Capital Buys Global Payments Inc, Victoria's Secret, Capri Holdings, Sells Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Concentrix Corp, AerCap Holdings NV

New Purchases: GPN, KD, INTC, DISCA, GLPG, TLIS, CIVI, CIVI, SAVA, ME, PTRA, ASTR,

GPN, KD, INTC, DISCA, GLPG, TLIS, CIVI, CIVI, SAVA, ME, PTRA, ASTR, Added Positions: VSCO, CPRI, LIVN, ODP, JACK, SONO, CHNG,

VSCO, CPRI, LIVN, ODP, JACK, SONO, CHNG, Reduced Positions: AAWW, CNXC, TECK, DNMR, SATS, CC, TWTR, GPRO, CEIX, BHF, REZI, FREY, MYPS,

AAWW, CNXC, TECK, DNMR, SATS, CC, TWTR, GPRO, CEIX, BHF, REZI, FREY, MYPS, Sold Out: AER, FUBO, XOG, RTPYU, RTPYU, EXPE, SNAX, AGCB, ADMP,

Investment company Greenlight Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Global Payments Inc, Victoria's Secret, Capri Holdings, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, sells Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Concentrix Corp, AerCap Holdings NV, Teck Resources, Danimer Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenlight Capital. As of 2021Q4, Greenlight Capital owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Einhorn 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+einhorn/current-portfolio/portfolio

David Einhorn

Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 17,418,668 shares, 30.22% of the total portfolio. Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 3,787,688 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 100,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 3,395,898 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 3,636,805 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%

Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $146.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 506,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 922,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 309,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 652,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.81 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,569,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co by 602.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 454,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 883,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 92.11%. The purchase prices were between $76.72 and $92.68, with an estimated average price of $83.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 341,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,437,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 41.82%. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 211,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 438,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95.

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29.

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17.

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.