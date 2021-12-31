Greenlight Capital Buys Global Payments Inc, Victoria's Secret, Capri Holdings, Sells Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Concentrix Corp, AerCap Holdings NV

- New Purchases: GPN, KD, INTC, DISCA, GLPG, TLIS, CIVI, CIVI, SAVA, ME, PTRA, ASTR,
- Added Positions: VSCO, CPRI, LIVN, ODP, JACK, SONO, CHNG,
- Reduced Positions: AAWW, CNXC, TECK, DNMR, SATS, CC, TWTR, GPRO, CEIX, BHF, REZI, FREY, MYPS,
- Sold Out: AER, FUBO, XOG, RTPYU, RTPYU, EXPE, SNAX, AGCB, ADMP,
- Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 17,418,668 shares, 30.22% of the total portfolio.
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 3,787,688 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 100,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio.
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 3,395,898 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
- Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 3,636,805 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $146.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 506,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 922,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 309,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 652,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Galapagos NV. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Talis Biomedical Corp (TLIS)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Talis Biomedical Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.81 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $4.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,569,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co by 602.76%. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 454,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Capri Holdings Ltd by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 883,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 92.11%. The purchase prices were between $76.72 and $92.68, with an estimated average price of $83.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 341,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The ODP Corp (ODP)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,437,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 41.82%. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $91.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 211,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 20.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 438,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95.Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29.Sold Out: (XOG)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.
Sold Out: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPYU)

Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17.
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.
