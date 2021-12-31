Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, TE Connectivity, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF

New Purchases: TEL, VXUS, BSV,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, TE Connectivity, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Portfolio Solutions, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $826 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,668,832 shares, 48.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 1,206,522 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,041,871 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 896,232 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 422,423 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 58.10%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39.