Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, TE Connectivity, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF

Troy, MI, based Investment company Portfolio Solutions, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, TE Connectivity, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portfolio Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Portfolio Solutions, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $826 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Portfolio Solutions, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,668,832 shares, 48.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  2. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 1,206,522 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,041,871 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 896,232 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 422,423 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $154.93. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Portfolio Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 58.10%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.34%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Portfolio Solutions, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 62.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Portfolio Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.98 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $51.39.



