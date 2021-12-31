Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Buys P10 Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Blue Owl Capital Inc, LKQ Corp, Avantor Inc

New Purchases: PX,

PX, Added Positions: SCHW, CHDN, GIL,

SCHW, CHDN, GIL, Reduced Positions: OWL, LKQ, KKR, VICI, LBRDK, HLMN, VRSN, INFO, SMPL, EXPE, V,

OWL, LKQ, KKR, VICI, LBRDK, HLMN, VRSN, INFO, SMPL, EXPE, V, Sold Out: AVTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys P10 Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Blue Owl Capital Inc, LKQ Corp, Avantor Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,897,277 shares, 17.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 950,349 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68% Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 872,690 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 238,305 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 108,979 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in P10 Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,582,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 197,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.