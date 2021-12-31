Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Buys P10 Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Blue Owl Capital Inc, LKQ Corp, Avantor Inc

Investment company Hudson Way Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys P10 Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Blue Owl Capital Inc, LKQ Corp, Avantor Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Hillman Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $440 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC
  1. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,897,277 shares, 17.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  2. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 950,349 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.68%
  3. Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 872,690 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
  4. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 238,305 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44%
  5. Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 108,979 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
New Purchase: P10 Inc (PX)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in P10 Inc. The purchase prices were between $12 and $15.01, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,582,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 20.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 197,097 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

