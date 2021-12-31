Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Golar LNG, Telesat Corp, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc

New Purchases: GTXAP.PFD, GLNG, TSAT, NFE, SDIG, MUR, KOS, EQT, KLR, RILY,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Garrett Motion Inc, Golar LNG, Telesat Corp, New Fortress Energy Inc, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, Star Bulk Carriers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lonestar Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lonestar Capital Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lonestar Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lonestar+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 3,005,225 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 654,387 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,750,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 290,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.5% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 200,000 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.17%. The holding were 3,005,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 296,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 333,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 576,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GasLog Partners LP by 204.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.13 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,006,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The sale prices were between $17.49 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The sale prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $14.1.

Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.91.