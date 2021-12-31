Lonestar Capital Management LLC Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Golar LNG, Telesat Corp, Sells Oasis Petroleum Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Loral Spacemmunications Inc

- New Purchases: GTXAP.PFD, GLNG, TSAT, NFE, SDIG, MUR, KOS, EQT, KLR, RILY,
- Added Positions: GLOP, ET, GSL,
- Reduced Positions: OAS, GTX, TEN, SLI, SLI, WSC, WES, AXL, ALTO, DAC, TALO,
- Sold Out: LAD, LORL, BGFV, SBLK, CNX, PRDO, ESGC,
For the details of Lonestar Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lonestar+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lonestar Capital Management LLC
- Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 3,005,225 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 654,387 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 1,750,000 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.67%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 290,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.5%
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 200,000 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio.
Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.17%. The holding were 3,005,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.83%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Telesat Corp (TSAT)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Telesat Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $30.16. The stock is now traded at around $23.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 296,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $27.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 333,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 576,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC added to a holding in GasLog Partners LP by 204.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.13 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $3.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 1,006,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $41.52 and $55.16, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The sale prices were between $17.49 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. The sale prices were between $18.19 and $24.73, with an estimated average price of $20.97.Sold Out: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $14.1.Sold Out: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)
Lonestar Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lonestar Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Lonestar Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lonestar Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lonestar Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lonestar Capital Management LLC keeps buying