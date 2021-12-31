Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, SiriusPoint, Sells Cowen Inc, WestRock Co, Greif Inc

New Purchases: SPWH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, SiriusPoint, sells Cowen Inc, WestRock Co, Greif Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, Lennar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 630,800 shares, 81.23% of the total portfolio. Cowen Inc (COWN) - 932,693 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Greif Inc (GEF.B) - 249,844 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.32% Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 2,270,952 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Sonida Senior Living Inc (SNDA) - 485,299 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 255,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 164,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.51.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.