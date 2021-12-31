Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, SiriusPoint, Sells Cowen Inc, WestRock Co, Greif Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, SiriusPoint, sells Cowen Inc, WestRock Co, Greif Inc, Stereotaxis Inc, Lennar Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 630,800 shares, 81.23% of the total portfolio.
  2. Cowen Inc (COWN) - 932,693 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  3. Greif Inc (GEF.B) - 249,844 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.32%
  4. Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 2,270,952 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  5. Sonida Senior Living Inc (SNDA) - 485,299 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
New Purchase: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 255,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 164,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Sold Out: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.51.

Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

