Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, SiriusPoint, Sells Cowen Inc, WestRock Co, Greif Inc

- New Purchases: SPWH,
- Added Positions: JXN, SPNT,
- Reduced Positions: COWN, GEF.B, STXS, LEN.B, ANAT, LNC, CIT, SNDA, IP, GEG, NWLI, PTMN, LMT, REVH, FFNW, DVN, KFFB, CWBC, SENEA, TRC, SENEB, MLVF, CLPR, ICCH, BATL, NODK,
- Sold Out: WRK, CSTR, SLVM,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 630,800 shares, 81.23% of the total portfolio.
- Cowen Inc (COWN) - 932,693 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Greif Inc (GEF.B) - 249,844 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.32%
- Stereotaxis Inc (STXS) - 2,270,952 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
- Sonida Senior Living Inc (SNDA) - 485,299 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 255,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SiriusPoint Ltd by 28.52%. The purchase prices were between $7.61 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $8.78. The stock is now traded at around $8.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 164,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.37 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.51.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
