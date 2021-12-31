Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: SPY, CME,

SPY, CME, Added Positions: ATVI, AAP,

ATVI, AAP, Reduced Positions: INTU, ZTS, TRI, BAM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owns 33 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 497,349 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 176,852 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 330,189 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 173,860 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 223,611 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $442.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $238.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,166,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.