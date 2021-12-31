Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, CME Group Inc

For the details of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bristol+gate+capital+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 497,349 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 176,852 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 330,189 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 173,860 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 223,611 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $442.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $238.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,166,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.
