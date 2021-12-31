Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
EMJ Capital Ltd. Buys FREYR Battery, Pure Storage Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Snap Inc

Investment company EMJ Capital Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys FREYR Battery, Pure Storage Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Snap Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, 23andMe Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMJ Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, EMJ Capital Ltd. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EMJ Capital Ltd.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. NCR Corp (NCR) - 954,400 shares, 20.77% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 100,000 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio.
  4. FREYR Battery (FREY) - 1,178,056 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 1,850,000 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FREYR Battery (FREY)

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in FREYR Battery. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 1,178,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $521.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21.

Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36.

Sold Out: SentinelOne Inc (S)

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.



