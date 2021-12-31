EMJ Capital Ltd. Buys FREYR Battery, Pure Storage Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Snap Inc

New Purchases: FREY, PSTG, INTU,

FREY, PSTG, INTU, Reduced Positions: BILL,

BILL, Sold Out: UPST, GNRC, SNAP, ME, NCR, S, S, FTCH, SONO, MGNI, DOCS, BLND, DIBS, OPEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FREYR Battery, Pure Storage Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Upstart Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Snap Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, 23andMe Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EMJ Capital Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, EMJ Capital Ltd. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMJ Capital Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emj+capital+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 21.54% of the total portfolio. NCR Corp (NCR) - 954,400 shares, 20.77% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 100,000 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. FREYR Battery (FREY) - 1,178,056 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. New Position SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 1,850,000 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in FREYR Battery. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.13%. The holding were 1,178,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMJ Capital Ltd. initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $521.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36.

EMJ Capital Ltd. sold out a holding in SentinelOne Inc. The sale prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55.