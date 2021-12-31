Odey Holdings Ltd Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Albemarle Corp, Synopsys Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: BKNG, ALB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Albemarle Corp, Synopsys Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Comcast Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Odey Holdings Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Odey Holdings Ltd owns 18 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 529 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,236 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 13,943 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 64,477 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 2,118 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.

Odey Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2703.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $246.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 45.33%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $306.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Odey Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Odey Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Odey Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Odey Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.