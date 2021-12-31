Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys Purple Innovation Inc, Blue Bird Corp, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, PGT Innovations Inc

New Purchases: BLBD, MCFT, INNV, QUOT, IEA,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Purple Innovation Inc, Blue Bird Corp, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc, InnovAge Holding Corp, Quotient Technology Inc, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, PGT Innovations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 4,699,164 shares, 30.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.22% GMS Inc (GMS) - 5,292,003 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 16,805,253 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.97% ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 1,282,055 shares, 14.54% of the total portfolio. Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) - 4,687,500 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blue Bird Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 4,687,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,250,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in InnovAge Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 3,643,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.54 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,787,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 820,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 103.97%. The purchase prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31. The stock is now traded at around $6.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.69%. The holding were 16,805,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,171,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.58.

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The sale prices were between $19.78 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $21.42.