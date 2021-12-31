Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Endicott Management Co Buys First Foundation Inc, USCB Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, QCR Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Endicott Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys First Foundation Inc, USCB Financial Holdings Inc, sells Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, QCR Holdings Inc, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endicott Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Endicott Management Co owns 6 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ENDICOTT MANAGEMENT CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endicott+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ENDICOTT MANAGEMENT CO
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 220,000 shares, 54.01% of the total portfolio.
  2. First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - 1,398,363 shares, 17.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.90%
  3. Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) - 635,404 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) - 628,135 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
  5. USCB Financial Holdings Inc (USCB) - 953,639 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: USCB Financial Holdings Inc (USCB)

Endicott Management Co initiated holding in USCB Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 953,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Endicott Management Co added to a holding in First Foundation Inc by 142.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.57%. The holding were 1,398,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB)

Endicott Management Co sold out a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37.

Sold Out: Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)

Endicott Management Co sold out a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.31.

Sold Out: QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH)

Endicott Management Co sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $51.53 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $55.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of ENDICOTT MANAGEMENT CO. Also check out:

1. ENDICOTT MANAGEMENT CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ENDICOTT MANAGEMENT CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ENDICOTT MANAGEMENT CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ENDICOTT MANAGEMENT CO keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus