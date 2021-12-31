Endicott Management Co Buys First Foundation Inc, USCB Financial Holdings Inc, Sells Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, QCR Holdings Inc

New Purchases: USCB,

USCB, Added Positions: FFWM,

FFWM, Reduced Positions: CVLY, UNTY,

CVLY, UNTY, Sold Out: MCB, PGC, QCRH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Foundation Inc, USCB Financial Holdings Inc, sells Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, QCR Holdings Inc, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endicott Management Co. As of 2021Q4, Endicott Management Co owns 6 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 220,000 shares, 54.01% of the total portfolio. First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - 1,398,363 shares, 17.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.90% Bankwell Financial Group Inc (BWFG) - 635,404 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Unity Bancorp Inc (UNTY) - 628,135 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% USCB Financial Holdings Inc (USCB) - 953,639 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. New Position

Endicott Management Co initiated holding in USCB Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.91%. The holding were 953,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Endicott Management Co added to a holding in First Foundation Inc by 142.90%. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.57%. The holding were 1,398,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Endicott Management Co sold out a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $95.37.

Endicott Management Co sold out a holding in Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $32.76 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.31.

Endicott Management Co sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $51.53 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $55.17.