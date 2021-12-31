Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Kore Group Holdings Inc, Sells Blue Owl Capital Inc, Roblox Corp, Pinduoduo Inc

New Purchases: AMPS, AMPS, KORE, AMPL, DASH, VMGAU, U, CNDB, CNDA, CNDA, TXG, AM, DADA,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Kore Group Holdings Inc, Amplitude Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Blue Owl Capital Inc, Roblox Corp, Pinduoduo Inc, Farfetch, Olo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,241,708 shares, 56.90% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 5,291,302 shares, 22.25% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,778,380 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 1,272,936 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 2,950,421 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 68.32%

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Kore Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,493,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 136,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 42,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.041400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 199.71%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 92,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 309.02%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $183.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Olo Inc. The sale prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Concord Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.61 and $10.29, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33.