Aristeia Capital Llc Buys BellRing Brands Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Valaris

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BellRing Brands Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, Hawks Acquisition Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Valaris, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristeia Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Aristeia Capital Llc owns 614 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 5,998,878 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41% Carnival PLC (CUK) - 10,140,504 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.10% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 380,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 6,272,795 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.46% BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR) - 3,850,000 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,662,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,671,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,272,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc by 71.29%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 115,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Valaris Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.96.