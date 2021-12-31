Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aristeia Capital Llc Buys BellRing Brands Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Valaris

New York, NY, based Investment company Aristeia Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BellRing Brands Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, Hawks Acquisition Corp, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Valaris, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I, Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristeia Capital Llc. As of 2021Q4, Aristeia Capital Llc owns 614 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aristeia+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC
  1. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 5,998,878 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
  2. Carnival PLC (CUK) - 10,140,504 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.10%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 380,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 6,272,795 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.46%
  5. BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR) - 3,850,000 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,662,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZU)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,671,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hawks Acquisition Corp (HWKZ.U)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II (ATEK.U)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (WWACU)

Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,272,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc by 71.29%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 115,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Valaris Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Sold Out: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURI)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (VPCC)

Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.96.



