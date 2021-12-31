Aristeia Capital Llc Buys BellRing Brands Inc, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Churchill Capital Corp VII, Valaris

- New Purchases: BRBR, CVII, ANZU, HWKZ.U, PTOC, WWACU, ATEK.U, XPDBU, HYAC, HYAC, ITHX, PEGRU, FOUN, DWAC, MBSC.U, SCLE, ACAH, BIOT, BOAS, CPTK, RCLF, MPRAU, PORT.U, IVCBU, NAAC, TWNT, IXAQU, PACI.U, ASPC, POST, HUGS, NHICU, NHICU, ADALU, DPCSU, LGVCU, ZINGU, GGAAU, TGAAU, PRLHU, KVSA, MTVC.U, RJAC.U, TCOA.U, EMLDU, SANBU, TRAQ.U, BILL, CFFSU, SUAC.U, NFNT.U, STET.U, SHAP.U, PCCTU, LGSTU, SHCAU, CNDB.U, NPABU, RRAC.U, ACDI.U, VMGAU, LGTOU, ROCLU, SCUA.U, HAIAU, NCACU, XFINU, ONYXU, UTAAU, ESACU, GOGN.U, ICNC.U, IOACU, AEAEU, APN.U, BCSAU, RCFA.U, NETC.U, BLEUU, BPACU, ENTFU, GTACU, THACU, ARCKU, MLAIU, TOACU, SVNAU, MCAAU, FRBNU, ATSPT, ACAQ.U, PHYT.U, VSACU, FIACU, SZZLU, DHACU, JUN.U, IQMDU, GVCIU, HTAQ.U, CBRGU, BRD.U, MNTN.U, GEEXU, DAOOU, APXIU, ROSEU, AFACU, HORIU, LFACU, LFACU, SGIIU, FSR, CCTSU, RBOT, GWHWS,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, PSTH, CUK, MPC, DEN, ESPR,
- Reduced Positions: OAS, XPDI, DCRN, NCMI, HYMC, FYBR, BLTS, FRSG, APSG, ADEX, EJFA, SIERU,
- Sold Out: HYG, CVII.U, VAL, ANZUU, KURI, VPCC, PTOCU, HYACU, HYACU, CFVIU, SVOK, IIAC, ITHXU, ISOS, RBAC, SBEAU, THMA, ACAHU, SCLEU, BOAS.U, ENFA, BIOTU, ATMR, TWNT.U, CPTK.U, ACTDU, RCLFU, NAACU, ASPCU, IVAN, MACQ, BRPMU, SNII.U, LIII, YAC, FORE, CBAH, VOSO, DMYQ, ATSPU, BIGC, LIDR, HUGS.U, GIIXU, IACB, ATHN, RADI, GIIX, EUSG, JAMF, JAMF, HCAQ, ATEC, BTU, VNTR, ML,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 5,998,878 shares, 17.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
- Carnival PLC (CUK) - 10,140,504 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.10%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 380,000 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 6,272,795 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.46%
- BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR) - 3,850,000 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,662,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZU)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,671,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hawks Acquisition Corp (HWKZ.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II (ATEK.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (WWACU)
Aristeia Capital Llc initiated holding in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,272,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)
Aristeia Capital Llc added to a holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc by 71.29%. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 115,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Valaris Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83.Sold Out: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZUU)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (KURI)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.88.Sold Out: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc (VPCC)
Aristeia Capital Llc sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC.
