Empyrean Capital Partners, LP Buys Monster Beverage Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Fiserv Inc

- New Purchases: MNST, FPAC, FPAC, SRE, QDEL, KD, GIIX, VCSA, VGII, WAVC, CFVI, STET.U, FLNC, BKKT, CVII, AAL,
- Added Positions: LBTYK, DEN, AUS, JWSM, ALCC, ASZ, LUXA, CCV, ENVA, TDC, CCVI, LBTYA, DGNU, CURO, ELVT, CRU,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, AER, XPO, VOYA, SBGI, COMM, TDS, COF, RRX, DOLE, ETWO, SMCI, NRDY, J, PLYA, USM, VAQC, NG,
- Sold Out: FE, FISV, FB, VG, IFF, CBAH, MRAC, SMRT, FLEX, TREB, TPGS, WAVC.U, CMLT, CVA, MEKA, HCAQ, SOVO,
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 7,250,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 5,096,148 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 923,383 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 1,120,419 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
- Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 1,749,790 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.51%
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 253,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 146,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 943,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,944,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Denbury Inc by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,128,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp by 74.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,334,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in AltC Acquisition Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,017,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.Sold Out: CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc (CBAH)
Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.13.
