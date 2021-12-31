Empyrean Capital Partners, LP Buys Monster Beverage Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: MNST, FPAC, FPAC, SRE, QDEL, KD, GIIX, VCSA, VGII, WAVC, CFVI, STET.U, FLNC, BKKT, CVII, AAL,

MNST, FPAC, FPAC, SRE, QDEL, KD, GIIX, VCSA, VGII, WAVC, CFVI, STET.U, FLNC, BKKT, CVII, AAL, Added Positions: LBTYK, DEN, AUS, JWSM, ALCC, ASZ, LUXA, CCV, ENVA, TDC, CCVI, LBTYA, DGNU, CURO, ELVT, CRU,

LBTYK, DEN, AUS, JWSM, ALCC, ASZ, LUXA, CCV, ENVA, TDC, CCVI, LBTYA, DGNU, CURO, ELVT, CRU, Reduced Positions: VZ, AER, XPO, VOYA, SBGI, COMM, TDS, COF, RRX, DOLE, ETWO, SMCI, NRDY, J, PLYA, USM, VAQC, NG,

VZ, AER, XPO, VOYA, SBGI, COMM, TDS, COF, RRX, DOLE, ETWO, SMCI, NRDY, J, PLYA, USM, VAQC, NG, Sold Out: FE, FISV, FB, VG, IFF, CBAH, MRAC, SMRT, FLEX, TREB, TPGS, WAVC.U, CMLT, CVA, MEKA, HCAQ, SOVO,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Monster Beverage Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Sempra Energy, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Fiserv Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, Empyrean Capital Partners, LP owns 171 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 7,250,000 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% APi Group Corp (APG) - 5,096,148 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 923,383 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 1,120,419 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 1,749,790 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.51%

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 253,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $135.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 146,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.1 and $174.59, with an estimated average price of $139.11. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 135,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 943,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $28.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,944,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Denbury Inc by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,128,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp by 74.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,334,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in AltC Acquisition Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II by 42.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,017,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

Empyrean Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.13.