Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Avid Technology Inc, Sells The Brink's Co, Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: DLTR, GOGO, NLSN,
- Added Positions: AMBP, DISCA, AVID, MAT, ARMK,
- Reduced Positions: FWONK, CHTR, IQV, EBAY, UTHR, BOAC, FYBR, GDDY, NLOK, VRT, SKIL,
- Sold Out: BCO, ARD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Brahman Capital Corp.
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 2,300,436 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
- Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 5,533,491 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 10,171,321 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.53%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,444,598 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.72%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,296,919 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2%
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 591,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 386,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 217,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)
Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 10,171,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)
Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 964,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.Sold Out: (ARD)
Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.
