Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Avid Technology Inc, Sells The Brink's Co, Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Brahman Capital Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Avid Technology Inc, Gogo Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, sells The Brink's Co, Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, , United Therapeutics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brahman Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q4, Brahman Capital Corp. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Brahman Capital Corp.
  1. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 2,300,436 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4%
  2. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 5,533,491 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  3. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 10,171,321 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.53%
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,444,598 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.72%
  5. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,296,919 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2%
New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 591,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 386,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 217,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 10,171,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 964,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Brink's Co (BCO)

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.

Sold Out: (ARD)

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.



