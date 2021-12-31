Brahman Capital Corp. Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Avid Technology Inc, Sells The Brink's Co, Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DLTR, GOGO, NLSN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, Avid Technology Inc, Gogo Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, sells The Brink's Co, Charter Communications Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, , United Therapeutics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brahman Capital Corp.. As of 2021Q4, Brahman Capital Corp. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 2,300,436 shares, 14.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 5,533,491 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP) - 10,171,321 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.53% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,444,598 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.72% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 1,296,919 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2%

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.05%. The holding were 591,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.29 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 386,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 217,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 10,171,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. added to a holding in Avid Technology Inc by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 964,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in The Brink's Co. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $70.46, with an estimated average price of $64.49.

Brahman Capital Corp. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.