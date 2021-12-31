Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Third Coast Bancshares Inc, Sells First BanCorp, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank

New Purchases: CADE, CADE, TCBX, AMTB, CUBI, FINW, EBC, MNSB, NEWT, HOMB, SHBI,

Rochester, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Third Coast Bancshares Inc, Amerant Bancorp Inc, Customers Bancorp Inc, sells First BanCorp, Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, , Amerant Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp. As of 2021Q4, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 63 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 325,000 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) - 482,872 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB) - 505,662 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) - 350,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5% Cadence Bank (CADE) - 464,739 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 464,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Third Coast Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $28.46, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 407,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $35.63, with an estimated average price of $29.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 52,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in FinWise Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 202,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc by 125.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $14.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 450,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 78.62%. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 549,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Coastal Financial Corp by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $41.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Professional Holding Corp by 764.36%. The purchase prices were between $18.48 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 123,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 29.12%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $119.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Business First Bancshares Inc by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $23.87 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 216,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in First BanCorp. The sale prices were between $12.7 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $13.77.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.6 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.08.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Amerant Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $26.02.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $49.52, with an estimated average price of $47.73.