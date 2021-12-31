Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC Buys Riverview Acquisition Corp, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, Sells Riverview Acquisition Corp, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Riverview Acquisition Corp, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II, Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp, sells Riverview Acquisition Corp, Healthwell Acquisition Corp I, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II, Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp, Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC owns 677 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castle+creek+arbitrage%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp (BTAQ) - 2,780,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Riverview Acquisition Corp (RVAC) - 2,489,998 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. New Position Healthwell Acquisition Corp I (HWEL) - 2,400,000 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 2,117,367 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,000,418 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 2,489,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.621000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Crixus BH3 Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,980,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.38, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.846300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,949,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,880,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC initiated holding in TLGY Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 1,786,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,639,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd by 481.69%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 532,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Tiga Acquisition Corp by 72.55%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 597,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp II by 91.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 418,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Healthwell Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.