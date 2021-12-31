Alpha Wave Global, LP Buys Mister Car Wash Inc, The Middleby Corp, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

- New Purchases: BWC, YSAC, ASPC, IPVF, MOTV, VTAQ, BIOT, TCAC, GLBL, GLBL, DSAC, GSQD, TWNT, ACAH, HLXA, CIAN,
- Added Positions: MCW, MIDD, CCAC, GMBT, MSFT, ENNV, ESTC, NSTB, CPSR, JCI, TREB,
- Reduced Positions: LAMR, GOOG, NRDY, SXT, BTNB, ATAI, AA, ETWO, PRCH, NXE, MAPS, VPCC, CANO, DNN, KVSA, PAYO, XYF, MILE, LVTX,
- Sold Out: LUV, CRM, KRE, SE, MET, XOP, NGCA, ALLY, MGM, BWCAU, GIG, PNR, USM, OMER, SV, SGAM, RTPY, DCRN, ENFA, MRAC, SVOK, SWBK, GMII, HZAC, IVAN, DBDR, AUS, MOTN, THMA, LIII, IACB, MACQ, FORE, UEC, DFPH, VOSO, KURI, STWO, IIAC, DMYQ, DGNS, HCAQ, DDMX, DDMX, NGAB,
- Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN) - 7,170,000 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio.
- Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp (EQD) - 5,340,000 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio.
- Pioneer Merger Corp (PACX) - 4,449,999 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio.
- Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 2,219,089 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
- Pathfinder Acquisition Corp (PFDR) - 3,152,617 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio.
Alpha Wave Global, LP initiated holding in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Yellowstone Acquisition Co (YSAC)
Alpha Wave Global, LP initiated holding in Yellowstone Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 758,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPC)
Alpha Wave Global, LP initiated holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 777,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc (IPVF)
Alpha Wave Global, LP initiated holding in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 770,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Motive Capital Corp (MOTV)
Alpha Wave Global, LP initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 758,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biotech Acquisition Co (BIOT)
Alpha Wave Global, LP initiated holding in Biotech Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 465,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)
Alpha Wave Global, LP added to a holding in Mister Car Wash Inc by 117.85%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 1,466,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Alpha Wave Global, LP added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 73.36%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $197.11, with an estimated average price of $182.76. The stock is now traded at around $185.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 153,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
Alpha Wave Global, LP added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 2600.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $7.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 764,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBT)
Alpha Wave Global, LP added to a holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital by 366.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 764,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Alpha Wave Global, LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $290.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 76,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp (ENNV)
Alpha Wave Global, LP added to a holding in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp by 68.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 770,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Alpha Wave Global, LP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Alpha Wave Global, LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Alpha Wave Global, LP sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Alpha Wave Global, LP sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)
Alpha Wave Global, LP sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Alpha Wave Global, LP sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Reduced: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Alpha Wave Global, LP reduced to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 49.11%. The sale prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53. The stock is now traded at around $111.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Alpha Wave Global, LP still held 151,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.
