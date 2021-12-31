Highbridge Capital Management Llc Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Envestnet Inc, Omeros Corp, Sells GFL Environmental Inc, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI, RBC Bearings Inc

- New Purchases: LYV, ENV, OMER, PSTH, CLVS, PCRX, INSG, VIAV, MIDD, BLMN, ACOR, TBPH, OSIS, PRTK, COLL, ZGNX, PEGR, KCGI, CNDB, IRRX.U, HCVI, PCCT, EZPW, JUN, LGSTU, IFIN.U, SHCA, MAQC, GATE, RBAC, GIA, DAOOU, VHNAU, AVAC, BBAI, NPAB, CMCAU, NCAC, FLAG, FLAG, VNE, IPOF, RNERU, BBIO, CENQ, TCOA.U, LCI, VCXA, TLGYU, MCAA, IOACU, ESAC, LGTO, OLITU, LFACU, LFACU, MNTN.U, CNGLU, MPRA, APXIU, THAC, MLAI, CLVTPA.PFD, TRIS, SCMA, CIIG, GEEXU, BOCNU, TRAQ, DCRD, DSAQ, USCT, IQMD, BIOSU, ONYX, SZZLU, FHLT, GOGN, PBAX, PACI.U, ACAQ, WQGA, SIER, GGAAU, BRKHU, SANB, BMAC, BPACU, FOUN, ROCAU, ROSE, ROC, NETC.U, RJAC.U, BFAC.U, CMPO, BENE, HTAQ.U, CRECU, TOACU, SCUA.U, HAIAU, EVE.U, HTAQ, CFLT, INAQ, HORIU, ARTE, SGII, PIPP, GVCIU, PEPL, SHAP.U, PROG, PRBM, APN.U, LGVCU, FATH, APN, BNNR, AFACU, PRLHU, IVC, GWHWS, ENTF, RRAC, SUAC.U, TGAAU, PORT.U, PGSS, CCTSU, AEAE, XFIN, GTAC, EMLDU, ADAL, IPOD, DPCSU, ZINGU, ICNC, ARCK, BRD.U, FIAC, ICPT, CFFSU, BKKT, BLEUU, DMYS, SVNA, PHYT, GFGDU, NVACU, ESPR, GMDA, BCSAU, CBRGU, ARGU, NFNT.U, FLGC, ACDI.U, VMGAU, IVCBU, APCA.U, RCFA.U, JWACU, TPGY, ZNTE, ENER, IVCPU, RCACU, TINV, VTAQ, MLAIU, TRAQ.U, EDNC, FRBNU,
- Added Positions: QTNT, RVAC, NSTC, NSTD, CLIM, AMYT, COOL, VII, GSQB, SRSA, AMCI, AMCI, ATAQ, FZT, CFFE, ASZ, ACII, THCP, ENVI, ENVI, FTVI, SWSS, LGV, BKNG, JWSM, HCII, FRXB, PANA, SPAQ, SPAQ, NAAC, ERES,
- Reduced Positions: GFLU, KKR, DHR, VIAC, CLAQ, NSTB, BDX, THCA, MCMJ, NXU, ACEV, MNTS, ADER, RAM, CCVI, SHQA, NLIT, CFIV, CHPM, ACTD, GSEV, GGPI, EOCW, BLNG, AAQC, HYMC, LCAP, RICO, CVII, PMVC, ETAC, GACQ, MEAC, JUGG, GTPB, APAC,
- Sold Out: HCVIU, ROLL, AQNU, KCGI.U, CFVI, VCXAU, CENQU, FLAG.U, TMTS, DCRDU, DWACU, DWAC, WQGA.U, MACQ, ENFA, GIA.U, DSAQ.U, SIERU, ALCC, RVACU, SOFI, SOFI, GIIX, INAQ.U, FHLTU, BILL, FORE, BNNRU, PRBM.U, ARGUU, ARTEU, VPCB, ENPC, AMCIU, AMCIU, RONI, VLDR, SRZN, OTMO, MVST, GTPA, EDNCU, CIIGU,
These are the top 5 holdings of HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 235,236 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 890,921 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.42%
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) - 31,029,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 42,198,000 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Omeros Corp (OMER) - 65,132,000 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 31,029,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Envestnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 42,198,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Omeros Corp (OMER)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Omeros Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 65,132,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,447,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 57,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 40,005,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Quotient Ltd (QTNT)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,341,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Riverview Acquisition Corp (RVAC)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp by 67.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,148,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northern Star Investment Corp IV (NSTD)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp IV by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,629,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northern Star Investment Corp III (NSTC)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,264,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp (CLIM)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,259,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: G Squared Ascend II Inc (GSQB)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in G Squared Ascend II Inc by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 766,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVIU)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6.Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.19.Sold Out: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V (KCGI.U)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.49.Sold Out: CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVI)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $10.5.Sold Out: 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II (VCXAU)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.48.Reduced: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 62.39%. The sale prices were between $81.04 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $89.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.13%. Highbridge Capital Management Llc still held 316,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 24.42%. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Highbridge Capital Management Llc still held 890,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Highbridge Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 42.17%. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Highbridge Capital Management Llc still held 570,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.
