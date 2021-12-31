Highbridge Capital Management Llc Buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Envestnet Inc, Omeros Corp, Sells GFL Environmental Inc, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI, RBC Bearings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Envestnet Inc, Omeros Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Clovis Oncology Inc, sells GFL Environmental Inc, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI, RBC Bearings Inc, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, KKR Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highbridge Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Highbridge Capital Management Llc owns 513 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highbridge+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 235,236 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 890,921 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.42% Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) - 31,029,000 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 42,198,000 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Omeros Corp (OMER) - 65,132,000 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. New Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 31,029,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Envestnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $81.39. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 42,198,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Omeros Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $6.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 65,132,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 2,447,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Clovis Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 57,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 40,005,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Quotient Ltd by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $1.89 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.39. The stock is now traded at around $1.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,341,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp by 67.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,148,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp IV by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.83, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,629,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,264,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.81. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,259,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc added to a holding in G Squared Ascend II Inc by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 766,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $190.82 and $241.35, with an estimated average price of $214.6.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.19.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp V. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.49.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CF Acquisition Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $10.5.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.48.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 62.39%. The sale prices were between $81.04 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $89.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.13%. Highbridge Capital Management Llc still held 316,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 24.42%. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Highbridge Capital Management Llc still held 890,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 42.17%. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Highbridge Capital Management Llc still held 570,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.