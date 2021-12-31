Oracle Investment Management Inc Buys Pfizer Inc, Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aspira Womens Health Inc

- New Purchases: PFE, CCRN,
- Added Positions: CFRX, FORA,
- Reduced Positions: VIR, AWH, QDEL, BHVN, BCRX, OPK, MOTS, AGEN, AXDX, ATRS, CDAK, PACB, PTIX, DMTK, IMMP,
- Sold Out: AVIR, YMAB, GH, SEM, AMRN, MDGL, BDSX, VTNR, XBIT,
For the details of ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oracle+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 2,075,402 shares, 40.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Quidel Corp (QDEL) - 855,068 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
- OPKO Health Inc (OPK) - 12,219,073 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
- Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 861,008 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.12%
- Agenus Inc (AGEN) - 9,106,132 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
Oracle Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN)
Oracle Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)
Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.Sold Out: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (YMAB)
Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $28, with an estimated average price of $21.14.Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.Sold Out: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)
Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $31.54.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11.Sold Out: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)
Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $72.34 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $82.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying