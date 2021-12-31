Oracle Investment Management Inc Buys Pfizer Inc, Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aspira Womens Health Inc

New Purchases: PFE, CCRN,

PFE, CCRN, Added Positions: CFRX, FORA,

CFRX, FORA, Reduced Positions: VIR, AWH, QDEL, BHVN, BCRX, OPK, MOTS, AGEN, AXDX, ATRS, CDAK, PACB, PTIX, DMTK, IMMP,

VIR, AWH, QDEL, BHVN, BCRX, OPK, MOTS, AGEN, AXDX, ATRS, CDAK, PACB, PTIX, DMTK, IMMP, Sold Out: AVIR, YMAB, GH, SEM, AMRN, MDGL, BDSX, VTNR, XBIT,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Cross Country Healthcare Inc, sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aspira Womens Health Inc, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc, Guardant Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oracle Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Oracle Investment Management Inc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oracle+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 2,075,402 shares, 40.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Quidel Corp (QDEL) - 855,068 shares, 16.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% OPKO Health Inc (OPK) - 12,219,073 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR) - 861,008 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.12% Agenus Inc (AGEN) - 9,106,132 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%

Oracle Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.89 and $29.72, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $7.67 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.51 and $28, with an estimated average price of $21.14.

Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $26.71 and $36.36, with an estimated average price of $31.54.

Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11.

Oracle Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $72.34 and $95.09, with an estimated average price of $82.31.