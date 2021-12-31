HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Buys Ryder System Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, WEX Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc

- New Purchases: CZR, WEX, KSS, TGNA,
- Added Positions: R, FAF, RSI, ATUS, MODV, BALY,
- Reduced Positions: COOP, PLYA,
- Sold Out: BLDR, LPLA, SCR, UP, INSE, LVS, RRD,
These are the top 5 holdings of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC
- First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 10,300,000 shares, 28.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42%
- Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 4,100,000 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio.
- Ryder System Inc (R) - 3,000,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.77%
- The ODP Corp (ODP) - 5,000,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio.
- Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 10,000,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86%
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WEX Inc (WEX)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $167.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ryder System Inc (R)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 130.77%. The purchase prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 5,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ModivCare Inc (MODV)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ModivCare Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $182.09, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $104.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ballys Corp (BALY)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19.Sold Out: (SCR)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.Sold Out: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.Sold Out: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.
