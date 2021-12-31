HG Vora Capital Management, LLC Buys Ryder System Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, WEX Inc, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc

New Purchases: CZR, WEX, KSS, TGNA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ryder System Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, WEX Inc, Kohl's Corp, Rush Street Interactive Inc, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, , Wheels Up Experience Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, HG Vora Capital Management, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 10,300,000 shares, 28.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.42% Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 4,100,000 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Ryder System Inc (R) - 3,000,000 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.77% The ODP Corp (ODP) - 5,000,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 10,000,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.86%

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $196.26, with an estimated average price of $151.92. The stock is now traded at around $167.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kohl's Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 130.77%. The purchase prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84. The stock is now traded at around $78.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 5,750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ModivCare Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $182.09, with an estimated average price of $154.02. The stock is now traded at around $104.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ballys Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.99 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $34.92.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The sale prices were between $4.15 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $5.78.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.