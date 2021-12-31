Alden Global Capital LLC Buys JOANN Inc, Vivint Smart Home Inc, Douglas Elliman Inc, Sells International Game Technology PLC, Tecnoglass Inc

- New Purchases: JOAN, VVNT, DOUG, ASTL, BABA, PTON, Z, VNET, ZG, ALK, EDU, BIDU, TAL, AAL,
- Added Positions: ATIP, TGNA,
- Reduced Positions: IGT,
- Sold Out: TGLS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alden Global Capital LLC
- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 163,700 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.22%
- Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 209,524 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.51%
- JOANN Inc (JOAN) - 295,700 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 291,900 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) - 902,292 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio.
Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in JOANN Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $11.46, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 295,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)
Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 291,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG)
Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Douglas Elliman Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $6.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.67%. The holding were 233,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $8.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 214,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 15,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Alden Global Capital LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 43,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)
Alden Global Capital LLC added to a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc by 113.84%. The purchase prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 531,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
Alden Global Capital LLC added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 209,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS)
Alden Global Capital LLC sold out a holding in Tecnoglass Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.19.
