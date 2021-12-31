Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. Buys Bilibili Inc, ACM Research Inc, Zhihu Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Niu Technologies

New Purchases: ZH, ARNA, DNLI, VIPS, ALLK,

ZH, ARNA, DNLI, VIPS, ALLK, Added Positions: BILI, ACMR, HOLI, SIMO, RERE, PETQ, GBIO, IVA, YY, AKRO,

BILI, ACMR, HOLI, SIMO, RERE, PETQ, GBIO, IVA, YY, AKRO, Reduced Positions: TAL, NIU, SABR, JT,

TAL, NIU, SABR, JT, Sold Out: COMM, TOUR, VECO, MOMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bilibili Inc, ACM Research Inc, Zhihu Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, sells TAL Education Group, CommScope Holding Co Inc, Niu Technologies, Tuniu Corp, Veeco Instruments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Yiheng Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yiheng+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 6,585,981 shares, 15.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.61% Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 6,646,922 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 1,656,124 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,043,732 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) - 8,907,222 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $7.89. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,644,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $92.95, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $93.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 193,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.011000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 335,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 363,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Allakos Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43. The stock is now traded at around $5.870900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 35.61%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 6,585,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ACM Research Inc by 67.63%. The purchase prices were between $70.35 and $117.7, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,415,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,963,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ATRenew Inc by 65.48%. The purchase prices were between $5.16 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,194,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,067,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Generation Bio Co by 23.46%. The purchase prices were between $5.99 and $23.73, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $4.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,975,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tuniu Corp. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $1.64, with an estimated average price of $1.19.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $22.28 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $13.95, with an estimated average price of $11.44.