Strategic Value Partners, LLC Buys CBL & Associates Properties Inc, American Airlines Group Inc

New Purchases: CBL, AAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CBL & Associates Properties Inc, American Airlines Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Value Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Strategic Value Partners, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $448 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) - 4,476,462 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio. Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 1,020,600 shares, 16.30% of the total portfolio. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 275,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 720,000 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 625,000 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.61%. The holding were 1,380,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Strategic Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.