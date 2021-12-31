Strategic Value Partners, LLC Buys CBL & Associates Properties Inc, American Airlines Group Inc

For the details of Strategic Value Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+value+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Value Partners, LLC
- SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) - 4,476,462 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio.
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) - 1,020,600 shares, 16.30% of the total portfolio.
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 275,000 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio.
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 720,000 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 625,000 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio.
Strategic Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in CBL & Associates Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.22 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $30.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.61%. The holding were 1,380,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Strategic Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Value Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Strategic Value Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Value Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Value Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Value Partners, LLC keeps buying