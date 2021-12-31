First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp Buys XPO Logistics Inc, Anaplan Inc, Cano Health Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Farmer Bros Co

New Purchases: XPO, PLAN, CANO, LGIH,

XPO, PLAN, CANO, LGIH, Added Positions: TPB, SEMR, UPWK, KOS, EB, CLW, SPOT, SKIN,

TPB, SEMR, UPWK, KOS, EB, CLW, SPOT, SKIN, Reduced Positions: FISV, EEFT, CRM, VVI, ONEM, LYV, LYFT, TTSH,

FISV, EEFT, CRM, VVI, ONEM, LYV, LYFT, TTSH, Sold Out: FARM, FNF, CNNE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XPO Logistics Inc, Anaplan Inc, Cano Health Inc, Turning Point Brands Inc, LGI Homes Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Farmer Bros Co, Salesforce.com Inc, Viad Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp owns 31 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST SABREPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+sabrepoint+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) - 200,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) - 776,504 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65% Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 1,500,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14% SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) - 1,050,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 81,421 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 232,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 268,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,055,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 383,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 49.79%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $6 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $7.34.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24.