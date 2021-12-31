First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp Buys XPO Logistics Inc, Anaplan Inc, Cano Health Inc, Sells Fiserv Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Farmer Bros Co

- New Purchases: XPO, PLAN, CANO, LGIH,
- Added Positions: TPB, SEMR, UPWK, KOS, EB, CLW, SPOT, SKIN,
- Reduced Positions: FISV, EEFT, CRM, VVI, ONEM, LYV, LYFT, TTSH,
- Sold Out: FARM, FNF, CNNE,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST SABREPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
- Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) - 200,000 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio.
- Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) - 776,504 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.65%
- Eventbrite Inc (EB) - 1,500,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
- SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) - 1,050,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 81,421 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.81%. The holding were 232,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 268,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $6.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 1,055,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $159.72, with an estimated average price of $146.55. The stock is now traded at around $124.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Turning Point Brands Inc by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 383,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 49.79%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,172,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Farmer Bros Co (FARM)
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Farmer Bros Co. The sale prices were between $6 and $8.54, with an estimated average price of $7.34.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.Sold Out: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
First Sabrepoint Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24.
