Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Nu Holdings, XP Inc, Sells Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, StoneCo

- New Purchases: NU,
- Added Positions: XP, MELI, NTCO, VALE,
- Reduced Positions: LOMA, ITUB, GGB,
- Sold Out: STNE,
For the details of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamo+administracao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 64,575 shares, 34.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43%
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,321,966 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.11%
- Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 3,653,399 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,006,277 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.55%
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 360,400 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 1,621,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XP Inc (XP)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,321,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.. Also check out:
1. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. keeps buying