Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. Buys Nu Holdings, XP Inc, Sells Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, StoneCo

New Purchases: NU,

NU, Added Positions: XP, MELI, NTCO, VALE,

XP, MELI, NTCO, VALE, Reduced Positions: LOMA, ITUB, GGB,

LOMA, ITUB, GGB, Sold Out: STNE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nu Holdings, XP Inc, sells Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, StoneCo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dynamo+administracao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 64,575 shares, 34.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.43% XP Inc (XP) - 1,321,966 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.11% Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO) - 3,653,399 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06% Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,006,277 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.55% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 360,400 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 1,621,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 1,321,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.